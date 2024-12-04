Left Menu

Supreme Court Reserves Decision on Partha Chatterjee's Bail Plea in Key Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the bail plea of Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal education minister, in a money laundering case tied to recruitment irregularities. Advocates presented arguments for and against bail, amid concerns over the message it would send on corruption and trial delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:41 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has withheld its ruling on the bail application submitted by Partha Chatterjee, an MLA and ex-West Bengal education minister, implicated in a money laundering case linked to recruitment misconduct. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan arrived at this decision following an extensive hearing on Wednesday.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi strongly urged the apex court to grant his client bail, arguing that Chatterjee has already endured a lengthy jail term. This plea, however, was met with stiff opposition from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing the Enforcement Directorate, on grounds that such a move would set a worrying precedent for corruption cases. Advocate Rohatgi cited parity, as other accused individuals have been granted bail.

The court expressed skepticism, highlighting the gravity of Chatterjee's involvement compared to other accused. Yet, they acknowledged the slow progress of the trial, with hundreds of witnesses awaiting examination. With Chatterjee detained for nearly two and a half years, and at the age of 73, the case remains complex, underscored further by earlier rulings directing CBI investigations into related recruitment scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

