Left Menu

Monetary Momentum: RBI's Crucial Policy Deliberations

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is discussing its bi-monthly policy amid high retail inflation. Despite the current economic slowdown, experts agree that any interest rate cut will likely only occur in 2025. The RBI aims to maintain stability to support growth and curtail inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:16 IST
Monetary Momentum: RBI's Crucial Policy Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's high-level panel gathered on Wednesday to deliberate bi-monthly monetary policy, amidst expectations of maintaining the interest rate status quo due to elevated retail inflation.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will announce its decision on Friday, right before Das's term concludes on December 10. Tasked with keeping CPI-based inflation at 4% within a margin of 2%, the committee faces mounting pressure as India's GDP growth slows and inflation rises.

Experts, including those from SBI, forecast that any possible rate easing will not occur until 2025. Industry leaders support maintaining the current repo rate at 6.5% to sustain housing demand and inject liquidity via open market operations rather than rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024