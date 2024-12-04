Parvesh Verma Set to Challenge Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly Polls

Former BJP MP Parvesh Verma is poised for a significant electoral contest as sources reveal he may challenge AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Tasked with fortifying BJP's presence in the area, Verma is reportedly prepared to mount a formidable campaign against Kejriwal.

The BJP is expected to release its first list of candidates after the parliamentary winter session concludes, signaling strategic electoral movements. Verma brings electoral experience, having represented West Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019, and a victory from Mehrauli in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. His political lineage includes his father, Sahib Singh Verma, who was Chief Minister of Delhi from 1996 to 1998.

The current Delhi Assembly's term expires in 2025, with potential elections in February next year. The Aam Aadmi Party currently holds a commanding presence in the Assembly, securing 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, and an even stronger foothold in 2015 with 67 seats, underscoring the challenging battle ahead for BJP.

