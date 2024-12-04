Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Navy Day, Champions Maritime Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Navy Day celebrations at Puri Beach, Odisha, lauding the Indian Navy's valor and contributions since the 1971 war. She highlighted India's maritime prowess and celebrated the Navy's strides in female inclusion, exemplified by Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa's global voyage.

President Droupadi Murmu attends Navy Day celebration at Odisha's Puri (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Navy Day celebrations, observing the Indian Navy's Operational Demonstration at Puri Beach, Odisha. In her speech, she honored all naval personnel on this significant day commemorating the 1971 war victory and their continued courage and dedication.

Murmu emphasized India's natural endowments conducive to maritime dominance, citing its extensive coastline and established maritime infrastructure that have supported maritime activities for over 5,000 years. Praising India's historic and promising maritime future, she urged continued vigilance for maritime security, a necessity for India's development goals.

The President lauded the Indian Navy's progressive steps in gender inclusion, noting its pioneering role in inducting women Agniveers. She spotlighted Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa, who are currently part of a globe-circumnavigating mission, reflecting the growing opportunities for women in the Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

