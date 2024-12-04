Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Major Heroin and Areca Nut Seizures in Mizoram

Assam Rifles seized heroin worth over Rs1 crore and 8,000 kg of illegal areca nuts in Mizoram's Champhai district. Carried out with the Excise and Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, these operations highlight ongoing smuggling issues in the region, aiming to curb such illegal activities.

The Assam Rifles achieved a significant breakthrough in its anti-smuggling operations by confiscating 152.24 grams of heroin valued at over Rs1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation, executed on December 3, was based on specific intelligence and involved coordination with the Excise and Narcotics Department.

Details from the operation revealed that the heroin was concealed inside a bag, which has since been handed over for further legal actions. The ongoing smuggling of contraband remains a primary concern for both the state of Mizoram and India, prompting intensified efforts by the Assam Rifles to address the issue.

In another operation, in collaboration with the Customs Preventive Force, the Assam Rifles seized 8,000 kilograms of illicit areca nuts valued at approximately Rs56 lakh. This operation, also based on intelligence inputs, underscores the persistent smuggling challenges in the region.

