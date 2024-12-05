Left Menu

India Leads Climate Charge with 'Mission Mausam'

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh unveils 'Mission Mausam', an innovative initiative transforming India's weather forecast capabilities. Highlighted during the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users' Conference, the mission aims to enhance climate preparedness through satellite advancements, AI integration, and international collaboration, positioning India as a leader in meteorological services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:42 IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users' Conference, touting 'Mission Mausam' as transformative for India's weather forecasting prowess. He described it as the country's first comprehensive scientific initiative tackling climate-related challenges, reflecting India's global leadership aspiration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting India's achievements in satellite technology, Singh noted significant forecast accuracy improvements through AI, machine learning, and geoinformatics. He praised India's role in regional support, providing crucial meteorological data via satellites like GSAT to neighboring nations, reinforcing the Neighbourhood First policy on its 150th anniversary.

Singh emphasized the AOMSUC-14 conference as a vital collaborative platform, attracting major satellite operators from Japan, China, and Korea for unified climate and weather efforts. India's contributions, via ISRO and IMD, in weather and disaster resilience were applauded as he urged further integration of emerging technologies in meteorological science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

