Left Menu

Misreported Blast at Amritsar Police Station: The Real Story

A supposed explosion at Majitha Police Station in Amritsar was clarified by police as a simple motorcycle tyre burst. No damage occurred, and initial reports overstated the incident. Authorities are conducting further investigation as a precaution, amidst unrelated heightened local tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:47 IST
Misreported Blast at Amritsar Police Station: The Real Story
Majitha Police Station of Amritsar, DSP Jaspal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Amritsar's Majitha Police Station, a reported explosion was in fact a mere motorcycle tyre burst, officials said Wednesday. Police clarified there was no significant blast, emphasizing that no damage was incurred during the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh explained to the media that the supposed explosion was simply a policeman inflating his motorcycle tyre, which burst unexpectedly. The unsettling noise was mistaken for something more severe, leading to misreporting.

Singh negated the idea of any gas cylinder involvement, and stressed no structural damage at the station. An inquiry is underway to identify how the miscommunication arose and to ensure accuracy of information following increased local tensions after an unrelated shooting incident targeting Shiromani Akali Dal leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024