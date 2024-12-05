Misreported Blast at Amritsar Police Station: The Real Story

In Amritsar's Majitha Police Station, a reported explosion was in fact a mere motorcycle tyre burst, officials said Wednesday. Police clarified there was no significant blast, emphasizing that no damage was incurred during the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh explained to the media that the supposed explosion was simply a policeman inflating his motorcycle tyre, which burst unexpectedly. The unsettling noise was mistaken for something more severe, leading to misreporting.

Singh negated the idea of any gas cylinder involvement, and stressed no structural damage at the station. An inquiry is underway to identify how the miscommunication arose and to ensure accuracy of information following increased local tensions after an unrelated shooting incident targeting Shiromani Akali Dal leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)