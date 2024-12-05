Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Congress is set to devise a strategic plan for parliamentary discussions amidst protests over the Adani indictment and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. A Lok Sabha MPs meeting is scheduled at Parliament, with unique protests planned by Congress and INDIA bloc partners despite warnings against demonstrations at Parliament gates.
Congress is organizing a pivotal meeting with Lok Sabha MPs at its Parliamentary Party office on Thursday at 10:15 am. The agenda: formulating a strategy for proceedings as Parliament resumes following a protest-disrupted first week of the Winter Session concerning the Adani issue and violence incidents in Manipur and Sambhal.
Inside sources reveal that Congress plans to stage innovative protests related to the Adani indictment. Over the past two days, alongside INDIA bloc allies, they've led demonstrations at Makar Dwar within the Parliament premises despite warnings against such actions.
Amidst heightened tensions, Congress MP has submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, urging discussions on the halting of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by police while attempting to visit unrest-hit Sambhal. The incident reflects broader issues regarding opposition's right to hold the government accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
