Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests

Congress is organizing a pivotal meeting with Lok Sabha MPs at its Parliamentary Party office on Thursday at 10:15 am. The agenda: formulating a strategy for proceedings as Parliament resumes following a protest-disrupted first week of the Winter Session concerning the Adani issue and violence incidents in Manipur and Sambhal.

Inside sources reveal that Congress plans to stage innovative protests related to the Adani indictment. Over the past two days, alongside INDIA bloc allies, they've led demonstrations at Makar Dwar within the Parliament premises despite warnings against such actions.

Amidst heightened tensions, Congress MP has submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, urging discussions on the halting of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by police while attempting to visit unrest-hit Sambhal. The incident reflects broader issues regarding opposition's right to hold the government accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)