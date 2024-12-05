Leadership Transition at Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a key leadership change. Khurram Mushtaq has been named the acting CEO, according to a company statement. This move is part of PIA's effort to enhance its administrative framework and tackle ongoing challenges in the aviation sector.

The appointment of Mushtaq aims to bring fresh strategic insights into the management of the airline as it navigates through a highly competitive industry environment. His leadership is expected to drive operational efficiencies and improve company performance.

Further company coverage and updates will likely shed more light on Mushtaq's strategic priorities and initiatives for the betterment of Pakistan's national carrier, as the airline industry continues to evolve rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)