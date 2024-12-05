Left Menu

Market Surge: Sensex Rockets to Record Gains in Five-Day Rally

In a remarkable five-day rally, the BSE Sensex surged by over 3%, elevating investors' wealth by Rs 15.18 lakh crore. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms also witnessed a substantial rise. Optimism from global markets and significant contributions from Foreign Institutional Investors buoyed the Indian equities market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:43 IST
Market Surge: Sensex Rockets to Record Gains in Five-Day Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary five-day rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex has surged over 3%, significantly boosting investors' wealth by Rs 15.18 lakh crore. This impressive gain highlights a period of exceptional market performance, which has resulted in a boost to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to a substantial Rs 4,58,17,010.11 crore.

Buoyed by global market optimism, including new highs on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, the NSE Nifty also gained, settling 0.98% higher at 24,708.40 on Thursday. Heavyweight stocks across various sectors experienced robust buying, spurred by positive market sentiment and newfound confidence from Foreign Institutional Investors who have turned net buyers.

Among the significant gainers were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel, with the information technology and telecom sectors leading the surge. Despite some laggards like NTPC and Asian Paints, the overall market trend remains strongly positive, reflecting a vibrant economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024