Market Surge: Sensex Rockets to Record Gains in Five-Day Rally

In an extraordinary five-day rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex has surged over 3%, significantly boosting investors' wealth by Rs 15.18 lakh crore. This impressive gain highlights a period of exceptional market performance, which has resulted in a boost to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to a substantial Rs 4,58,17,010.11 crore.

Buoyed by global market optimism, including new highs on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, the NSE Nifty also gained, settling 0.98% higher at 24,708.40 on Thursday. Heavyweight stocks across various sectors experienced robust buying, spurred by positive market sentiment and newfound confidence from Foreign Institutional Investors who have turned net buyers.

Among the significant gainers were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel, with the information technology and telecom sectors leading the surge. Despite some laggards like NTPC and Asian Paints, the overall market trend remains strongly positive, reflecting a vibrant economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)