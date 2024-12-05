IFFCO Revolutionizes Fertilizers with New Nano NPK Launch
IFFCO, a leading fertilizer cooperative, is set to introduce a new nano NPK nutrient after government approval. Following the success of its nano liquid urea and DAP, IFFCO plans to produce the nutrient at its Kandla unit, aiming to reduce conventional fertilizer use and increase product adoption among farmers.
Fertilizer giant IFFCO is preparing to launch a new nano NPK nutrient, pending governmental approval, following its successful introduction of nano liquid urea and DAP. This innovative product marks another milestone in their efforts to modernize and make fertilization more efficient.
U S Awasthi, the MD of IFFCO, announced the cooperative's plans to produce the new nano nutrient in granule form at their Kandla unit. This product, priced at Rs 950 per 5 kg bag, promises to significantly curtail the usage of traditional fertilizers like urea and DAP.
Since 2017, IFFCO has invested approximately Rs 2,000 crore in developing these products, with the expectation that farmers will adopt these groundbreaking nutrients substantially over the next few years. The cooperative has also committed to an annual investment of Rs 200 crore for promoting these eco-friendly fertilizers.
