Left Menu

Bitcoin Breaks $100,000 Barrier Amid Institutional Adoption and Political Support

Bitcoin reached over $100,000 for the first time, driven by political support and institutional investment, marking a significant milestone in its acceptance into the mainstream financial markets. This boom, marked by rapid growth, has been facilitated by favorable U.S. regulations and widespread institutional interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:55 IST
Bitcoin Breaks $100,000 Barrier Amid Institutional Adoption and Political Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin surged past the $100,000 mark on Thursday, heralded as a major milestone even by skeptics as digital assets strengthen their position within the financial sector. Investors are banking on the U.S. to provide a conducive environment for cryptocurrencies.

The digital currency hit $103,619 following U.S. President-elect Trump's nomination of pro-crypto Paul Atkins for the Securities and Exchange Commission, peaking at $102,675. The crypto market's total value, nearly doubling over the year, reached a record high of $3.8 trillion according to CoinGecko, rivaling Apple's valuation.

Once considered fringe, Bitcoin is now recognized on Wall Street, creating millionaires and popularizing "decentralized finance." The cryptocurrency's value has significantly increased, encouraged by institutional adoption and Trump's pledge to enhance America's crypto landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024