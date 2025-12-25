Left Menu

Captain Polyplast Secures Major Solar Pump Order Boosting PM-KUSUM Initiative

Captain Polyplast has secured a significant order worth approximately Rs 28 crore to supply 1,500 solar pumps as part of the Centre's PM-KUSUM Yojana in Maharashtra. This order, part of Component B of the scheme, boosts the company's order book alongside an earlier order for 500 pumps from MESDCL.

Solar solutions provider, Captain Polyplast, announced on Thursday that it has won an order valued at around Rs 28 crore for the supply of solar pumps under the Indian government's PM-KUSUM Yojana in Maharashtra.

The order, placed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MESDCL), calls for the provision of 1,500 solar pumps as part of Component B of the initiative. This latest contract, valued at Rs 27.69 crore, is expected to be fulfilled within this financial year.

The company had previously received an order for 500 solar pumps from MESDCL. Ritesh Khichadia, Captain Polyplast's Whole Time Director, emphasized that this additional order under the PM KUSUM B scheme not only strengthens their order book but also enhances revenue visibility. Launched in 2019, PM-KUSUM aims to boost solar capacity by 34,800 MW by March 2026 across various components.

