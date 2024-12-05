Left Menu

Border Patrol Triumph: BSF Seizes Drones and Narcotics in Punjab Sweeps

In a series of operations, the Border Security Force, in partnership with Punjab Police, recovered drones and narcotic drugs along the Punjab border. Enhanced vigilance led to the seizure of heroin packets and drones, thwarting smuggling attempts. Key operations near Amritsar and Tarn Taran yielded significant arrests and confiscations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:02 IST
Border Patrol Triumph: BSF Seizes Drones and Narcotics in Punjab Sweeps
BSF recovers drone and heroin in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered drones and narcotic drugs during operations in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Thursday.

Increased drone activity along the Punjab border, particularly in foggy conditions, prompted the BSF to enhance surveillance. On posting on social media platform X, the BSF Punjab Frontier announced, 'Joint intelligence-led operations on the Amritsar border resulted in the discovery of heroin packets weighing 520 grams and 530 grams. The packets, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and fitted with a metal ring, highlight the extent of smuggling methods being employed.'

In addition, a DJI AIR 3 S drone was found on the Tarn Taran border, pointing to the sophisticated tactics used by smugglers. The vigilant efforts by the BSF and Punjab Police have proven effective in countering these smuggling attempts. Earlier, on December 4, the BSF intercepted further attempts, arresting three people and seizing over five kilograms of heroin along the border.

Subsequent posts on X detailed successful operations including apprehending Indian smugglers and the recovery of significant heroin quantities from areas like the Gurdaspur border and Fazilka district. Technical countermeasures were credited with downing the drones, underscoring the BSF's commitment to securing the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024