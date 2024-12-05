Border Patrol Triumph: BSF Seizes Drones and Narcotics in Punjab Sweeps

The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered drones and narcotic drugs during operations in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Thursday.

Increased drone activity along the Punjab border, particularly in foggy conditions, prompted the BSF to enhance surveillance. On posting on social media platform X, the BSF Punjab Frontier announced, 'Joint intelligence-led operations on the Amritsar border resulted in the discovery of heroin packets weighing 520 grams and 530 grams. The packets, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and fitted with a metal ring, highlight the extent of smuggling methods being employed.'

In addition, a DJI AIR 3 S drone was found on the Tarn Taran border, pointing to the sophisticated tactics used by smugglers. The vigilant efforts by the BSF and Punjab Police have proven effective in countering these smuggling attempts. Earlier, on December 4, the BSF intercepted further attempts, arresting three people and seizing over five kilograms of heroin along the border.

Subsequent posts on X detailed successful operations including apprehending Indian smugglers and the recovery of significant heroin quantities from areas like the Gurdaspur border and Fazilka district. Technical countermeasures were credited with downing the drones, underscoring the BSF's commitment to securing the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)