European Stocks Reach New Heights Amid Political Shifts in France

European stocks soared to a more than one-month high on Thursday, driven by a surge in bank stocks as investors anticipated the passage of a new budget in France following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.4% increase, marking its sixth successive session of growth, while France's CAC 40 rose by 0.3%. The volatility index for euro STOXX notably decreased, reaching a three-month low as the risk premium on French debt eased.

The political climate in France remains uncertain, with Marine Le Pen of the National Rally providing cautious assurance regarding stability, as President Macron seeks a new candidate acceptable to both political spectrums after Barnier's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)