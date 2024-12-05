Left Menu

European Stocks Reach New Heights Amid Political Shifts in France

European stocks closed at a more than one-month high, boosted by optimism over a potential new budget in France. The STOXX 600 index logged its sixth consecutive gain, with bank stocks leading the advance. Political developments in France saw Prime Minister Michel Barnier's resignation, adding an element of uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks soared to a more than one-month high on Thursday, driven by a surge in bank stocks as investors anticipated the passage of a new budget in France following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.4% increase, marking its sixth successive session of growth, while France's CAC 40 rose by 0.3%. The volatility index for euro STOXX notably decreased, reaching a three-month low as the risk premium on French debt eased.

The political climate in France remains uncertain, with Marine Le Pen of the National Rally providing cautious assurance regarding stability, as President Macron seeks a new candidate acceptable to both political spectrums after Barnier's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

