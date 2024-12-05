European Stocks Reach New Heights Amid Political Shifts in France
European stocks closed at a more than one-month high, boosted by optimism over a potential new budget in France. The STOXX 600 index logged its sixth consecutive gain, with bank stocks leading the advance. Political developments in France saw Prime Minister Michel Barnier's resignation, adding an element of uncertainty.
The political climate in France remains uncertain, with Marine Le Pen of the National Rally providing cautious assurance regarding stability, as President Macron seeks a new candidate acceptable to both political spectrums after Barnier's departure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
