Left Menu

Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambitious SHG Initiative

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to transform a crore women in self-help groups (SHGs) into 'crorepatis' through various business ventures. The government is implementing schemes like free bus travel and solar power plants, aiming to elevate SHG membership from 65 lakh to one crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:36 IST
Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambitious SHG Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious plan to empower women by transforming one crore members of self-help groups (SHGs) into 'crorepatis'.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 'Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar', Reddy outlined several initiatives aimed at women's welfare, including free bus travel, affordable LPG cylinders, and the establishment of solar power plants for SHGs. The government is also promoting the stitching of clothes for students and running 'Indira Mahila Shakti' canteens.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of expanding SHG membership from the current 65 lakh to one crore. He pledged to hold district-wide meetings with women across Telangana, with the support of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who lauded the women and encouraged their leadership potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024