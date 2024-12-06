Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambitious SHG Initiative
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to transform a crore women in self-help groups (SHGs) into 'crorepatis' through various business ventures. The government is implementing schemes like free bus travel and solar power plants, aiming to elevate SHG membership from 65 lakh to one crore.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious plan to empower women by transforming one crore members of self-help groups (SHGs) into 'crorepatis'.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 'Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar', Reddy outlined several initiatives aimed at women's welfare, including free bus travel, affordable LPG cylinders, and the establishment of solar power plants for SHGs. The government is also promoting the stitching of clothes for students and running 'Indira Mahila Shakti' canteens.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of expanding SHG membership from the current 65 lakh to one crore. He pledged to hold district-wide meetings with women across Telangana, with the support of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who lauded the women and encouraged their leadership potential.
