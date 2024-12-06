India Honors Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

As India observes Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a significant day marking the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, leaders across the spectrum, including JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, paid glowing tribute to his lasting legacy. The commemoration underlines Ambedkar's pivotal role in crafting the Indian Constitution, regarded as the backbone of the world's strongest democratic system.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagdambika Pal highlighted how the Indian Constitution, envisioned by Ambedkar, has steered the nation towards peace while many parts of the world teeter on the edge of war. Pal stated, "Our Constitution, shaped by Ambedkar, has led India on a path of love and compassion, while global tensions rise."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing India's robust democratic fabric thanks to the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also joined in honoring Ambedkar's indelible mark on social equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)