India Honors Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, India pays homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Leaders hail the Constitution for guiding the nation on a path of peace amidst global turmoil. Prime figures, including the President, join in commemorating Ambedkar's transformative impact on social justice and democracy.
- Country:
- India
As India observes Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a significant day marking the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, leaders across the spectrum, including JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, paid glowing tribute to his lasting legacy. The commemoration underlines Ambedkar's pivotal role in crafting the Indian Constitution, regarded as the backbone of the world's strongest democratic system.
Speaking on the occasion, Jagdambika Pal highlighted how the Indian Constitution, envisioned by Ambedkar, has steered the nation towards peace while many parts of the world teeter on the edge of war. Pal stated, "Our Constitution, shaped by Ambedkar, has led India on a path of love and compassion, while global tensions rise."
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing India's robust democratic fabric thanks to the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also joined in honoring Ambedkar's indelible mark on social equality and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Intensifies Over Haiti's Security Crisis Amid Calls for UN Peacekeepers
With world increasingly getting polarised, it is time Buddhist doctrines of peaceful co-existence is embraced more closely: Rajnath.
India stands for freedom of navigation, overflight and adherence to international law to promote peace in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh.
India's commitment to peaceful negotiation is evident in its approach to global challenges like border disputes, trade deals: Rajnath.
PM Modi Honors Mahatma Gandhi Globally: A Legacy of Peace