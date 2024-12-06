Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal District Amidst Babri Masjid Anniversary

Amid heightened tensions in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, security measures have been scaled up ahead of Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid. This precautionary step comes after a stone-pelting incident on November 24, which aligns with the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya.

The November 24 stone-pelting occurred during the Archaeological Survey of India's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, leading to four fatalities and injuries to several others, including officials. Top Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, attempted a visit to the district on December 4 to meet the victims' families but were stopped by police, forcing their return to Delhi.

The ASI's survey stems from a court petition claiming the mosque's site was a former temple. In response to the violence, authorities uncovered fired cartridges from Sambhal, some marked 'Made in USA', with Superintendent Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirming ongoing evidence collection through street searches. A previous search revealed ammunition from Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

Moradabad Range's Deputy Inspector General, Muniraj G, detailed preparatory security measures, including a Rapid Action Force deployment, police flag marches, and drone monitoring to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Despite the unrest, officials assert the district remains calm as comprehensive safety measures are fortified.

