India Honors BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Indian dignitaries paid homage to BR Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution of India. President Droupadi Murmu offered floral tributes in Bhubaneswar, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the event at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi.

Modi highlighted Ambedkar's unwavering dedication to equality and human dignity, affirming that his legacy continues to inspire. Sharing a photo from Chaitya Bhoomi, the Prime Minister reiterated his dedication to realizing Ambedkar's vision of social justice.

Joined by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders, Rahul Gandhi emphasized his commitment to safeguarding Ambedkar's Constitution. Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed annually on December 6, marks the day Ambedkar passed away in 1956, leaving a transformative legacy on social reform and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)