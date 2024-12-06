Left Menu

India Honors BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On the 69th anniversary of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Indian leaders, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, paid tributes to BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar's relentless pursuit of equality and social justice remains an enduring influence in India, commemorated annually on December 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar (Photo/X@rashtrapatibhvn) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Indian dignitaries paid homage to BR Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution of India. President Droupadi Murmu offered floral tributes in Bhubaneswar, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the event at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi.

Modi highlighted Ambedkar's unwavering dedication to equality and human dignity, affirming that his legacy continues to inspire. Sharing a photo from Chaitya Bhoomi, the Prime Minister reiterated his dedication to realizing Ambedkar's vision of social justice.

Joined by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders, Rahul Gandhi emphasized his commitment to safeguarding Ambedkar's Constitution. Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed annually on December 6, marks the day Ambedkar passed away in 1956, leaving a transformative legacy on social reform and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

