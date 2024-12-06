Telangana: Several vehicles damaged in fire at Malakpet Metro station in Hyderabad
Several vehicles were damaged due to a fire broke out in the vehicle parking lot at Malakpet Metro Station of Hyderabad, Telangana earlier on Friday, officials informed.
According to Malakpet fire officials, several bikes were damaged in the flames. There were no casualties from the incident.
Fire officials are still investigating the matter, to ascertain the cause of the fire. (ANI)
