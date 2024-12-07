Left Menu

Four people, two children injured in gas blast in Lucknow, says DCP

In a gas explosion at an illegal cylinder refilling site, six people including two children were left with injuries and were rushed to a Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police officials said on Friday.

DCP West Omveer Singh (Photo Credit: Police). Image Credit: ANI
In a gas explosion at an illegal cylinder refilling site, six people including two children were left with injuries and were rushed to a Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a police official said on Friday. According to the police, the fire station received information about the blast in the Dubagga area where four people suffered injuries and two children from the neighbourhood were also injured. There was a possibility of even a bigger incident given the number of cylinders recovered at the location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Omveer Singh said.

"We (the police station and the fire station) received information through 112 that there was an explosion in the Dubagga area around 6:30 PM. The police station in-charge reached the location immediately. Four people were injured and were taken to the hospital. Two children from the neighbourhood also suffered minor injuries," DCP West Omveer Singh said. DCP Singh informed that the police found the location served as an illegal refilling place where they recovered 96 cylinders. One person remains critical from the sustained injuries due to the blast, he added.

The DCP said that a case was registered and further investigation was being carried out. "While carrying out an inspection on the spot, it was found that illegal cylinder refilling was being done there. We have found 96 cylinders here. There must have been some kind of leakage since this was being done unprofessionally. This is a gas explosion. Luckily, no cylinder was exploded. There was a possibility of an even bigger incident given the number of cylinders present (at the location). Our ACP and Inspector are at the Trauma Centre to oversee the treatment of those injured. We have been informed that one person is critical. A case has been registered and an investigation is being carried out," DCP West Omveer Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

