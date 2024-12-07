Sam Pitroda's server hacked, hackers demand payment of tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency

Sam Pitroda, Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, on Saturday said that his server has been hacked and hackers have issued threats, demanding payment of tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. "I want to bring to your attention a critical matter my laptop, smartphone and server have been repeatedly hacked and severely compromised over the past few weeks," Pitroda said in an email to ANI.

He further said that if he failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency the hackers have warned him to tarnish his reputation. "The hackers have issued threats, demanding payment of tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. They have warned that if unpaid they will launch a smear and misinformation campaign to tarnish my reputation by contacting people in my network," he added.

He further urged to not click or respond to any links as they may contain malware that could compromise devices. "If you receive any emails or messages that appear to be about me from any unknown email/mobile no, I urge to not to open them, not to click on my links and not to download any attachments (Just Delete it) may contain malware that could compromise your own devices," it said.

He further said that he is currently travelling but plan to take immediate action upon my return to Chicago. "This includes replacing outdated hardware, upgrading software and implementing robust new security measures to safeguard my digital presence. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or concern this situation may cause," Pitroda said. (ANI)

