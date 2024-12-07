Gujarat CM Honors Armed Forces on Flag Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, marking Flag Day, expressed gratitude to the valiant soldiers defending the nation's borders and ensuring the safety of the motherland.

CM Patel highlighted the importance of voluntary donations, recognizing the sacrifices of armed forces personnel for national security and supporting their families' welfare.

The event was attended by Director General of Police Vikas Sahai, retired Lt. Col. Jethwa, and officials from the Sonic Welfare and Rehabilitation Board. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)