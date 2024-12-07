Left Menu

Fertiliser Security: Punjab's Urea Stock Ready for Rabi Season

NFL assures farmers of ample urea stock in Punjab for the Rabi season, discouraging hoarding. Supplies exceed demand by over a lakh tonne, with distribution via Markfed and private dealers. Urea production has surged to 314.07 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, priced affordably for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:06 IST
Farmers' Union Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned NFL has confirmed an adequate supply of urea for Punjab's current Rabi sowing season, urging farmers to refrain from hoarding. The fertiliser giant emphasized that distribution effectively meets the seasonal demand.

Organized distribution has been underway since October 1, with stock exceeding the pro-rata requirement by more than a lakh tonne. This ensures a steady supply chain, facilitated 60% through Markfed and 40% via private dealers.

In recent years, urea production has seen a significant rise, reaching 314.07 lakh tonnes annually. Despite manufacturing costs, the fertiliser remains accessible to farmers, priced at Rs 250 per 45 kg bag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

