Fertiliser Security: Punjab's Urea Stock Ready for Rabi Season

The state-owned NFL has confirmed an adequate supply of urea for Punjab's current Rabi sowing season, urging farmers to refrain from hoarding. The fertiliser giant emphasized that distribution effectively meets the seasonal demand.

Organized distribution has been underway since October 1, with stock exceeding the pro-rata requirement by more than a lakh tonne. This ensures a steady supply chain, facilitated 60% through Markfed and 40% via private dealers.

In recent years, urea production has seen a significant rise, reaching 314.07 lakh tonnes annually. Despite manufacturing costs, the fertiliser remains accessible to farmers, priced at Rs 250 per 45 kg bag.

(With inputs from agencies.)