Purvodaya: Eastern India's Path to National Growth

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Purvodaya,' aimed at fostering the development of Eastern India to drive the growth of the entire nation. The Railway Minister pointed out various infrastructure projects that the Modi government has approved in the region to boost development.

In a statement to ANI, Vaishnaw underscored, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the nation's progress lies in nurturing Eastern India. Numerous infrastructure, education and healthcare projects have been initiated with this vision." He mentioned that railway projects worth approximately Rs 73,000 crores have been sanctioned in Odisha alone, with Rs 20,000 crores worth approved just in the current term.

Vaishnaw also made an important announcement about the introduction of Santhali language broadcasts on Doordarshan, enhancing accessibility for tribal communities. In alignment with the 'Purvodaya' vision, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated several rail lines and infrastructure projects, expressing pride in her Odisha heritage and underscoring regional benefits from these initiatives.

President Murmu remarked on the substantial advancements in transportation and healthcare through proposed railways and a new hospital. She commended the central government's efforts in regional upliftment through welfare schemes emphasizing education, skill development, and connectivity.

The establishment of over 100 Eklavya Model Residential Schools for tribal children, including 23 in Mayurbhanj district, further exemplifies this commitment. Murmu expressed confidence in these initiatives fostering societal and national progress, crediting 'Purvodaya' for Odisha's evolving prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)