Farmers to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Amid Continued Protest
Farmers are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march, protesting the lack of action on their demands, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan rights. The protest marks its 300th day, with tensions high as the central government remains unyielding and farmers call for opposition to BJP leaders' entry in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
The farmer protest group has announced the resumption of their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Sunday, demanding action from the central government. In response, Delhi police have fortified the Shambhu border with barricades and nails due to security concerns.
Farmer representative Sarwan Singh Pandher condemned the 'brutality' faced by farmers at the border, insisting that their actions are lawful. He highlighted the continuation of protests by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha as they reach their 300th day, criticizing the government's inaction.
The protestors also vowed to oppose BJP leaders' entry into Punjab amid ongoing grievances about unmet demands, including the implementation of the MS Swaminathan report and fair MSP for their produce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi
Kejriwal Accuses Central Government of Failing Delhi Amid Rising Crime
TMC Protests Against Central Government's Delay on Aparajita Bill
Opposition parties regularly engage in spreading propaganda against BJP-led central government: PM Modi in Odisha.
Want central government to take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.