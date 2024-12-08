Left Menu

Farmers to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' March Amid Continued Protest

Farmers are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march, protesting the lack of action on their demands, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan rights. The protest marks its 300th day, with tensions high as the central government remains unyielding and farmers call for opposition to BJP leaders' entry in Punjab.

Nails have been installed at Shambu border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The farmer protest group has announced the resumption of their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Sunday, demanding action from the central government. In response, Delhi police have fortified the Shambhu border with barricades and nails due to security concerns.

Farmer representative Sarwan Singh Pandher condemned the 'brutality' faced by farmers at the border, insisting that their actions are lawful. He highlighted the continuation of protests by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha as they reach their 300th day, criticizing the government's inaction.

The protestors also vowed to oppose BJP leaders' entry into Punjab amid ongoing grievances about unmet demands, including the implementation of the MS Swaminathan report and fair MSP for their produce.

