Home: A Journey Beyond Walls

Renowned chef and author Suvir Saran navigates the intricate question of what constitutes a home. Is it tied to the bustling streets of Delhi, the aspirations sprung in Bombay, or the pursuits in Manhattan? Or perhaps, it's in the serene yet contradictory landscapes of Hebron. Home, Saran concludes, transcends physical spaces and is rooted in emotions, intentions, and love.

Saran's reflections weave through personal anecdotes, starting with his family's transformative home in Delhi. His mother's wisdom imbued him with the understanding that true home lies in the experiences and memories engraved in one's soul, rather than the bricks and mortar defining physical shelter.

In the paradoxical quiet of Hebron, New York, Saran discovered a home within contradictions. It was here, amidst the socio-political tensions, that he learned to cultivate a sanctuary within himself. Emphasizing the courage to embrace discomfort and pursue meaningful intentions, Saran realizes that home is a testament to resilience and introspection, ever-evolving throughout life's journey.

