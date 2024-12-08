Left Menu

Home: A Journey Beyond Walls

Exploring the concept of home, Suvir Saran reflects on his diverse life experiences across several cities. For him, home is not defined by geography but by memories, intentions, and love. Through these insights, he emphasizes the power of creating meaning and finding solace in life's contradictions and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:05 IST
Home: A Journey Beyond Walls
Artwork by Suvir Saran . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned chef and author Suvir Saran navigates the intricate question of what constitutes a home. Is it tied to the bustling streets of Delhi, the aspirations sprung in Bombay, or the pursuits in Manhattan? Or perhaps, it's in the serene yet contradictory landscapes of Hebron. Home, Saran concludes, transcends physical spaces and is rooted in emotions, intentions, and love.

Saran's reflections weave through personal anecdotes, starting with his family's transformative home in Delhi. His mother's wisdom imbued him with the understanding that true home lies in the experiences and memories engraved in one's soul, rather than the bricks and mortar defining physical shelter.

In the paradoxical quiet of Hebron, New York, Saran discovered a home within contradictions. It was here, amidst the socio-political tensions, that he learned to cultivate a sanctuary within himself. Emphasizing the courage to embrace discomfort and pursue meaningful intentions, Saran realizes that home is a testament to resilience and introspection, ever-evolving throughout life's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024