Foggy Marvels: India's Winter Wonderlands

India is enveloped in winter's embrace, with fog creating enchanting landscapes across cities like Guwahati and iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal. While temperatures dive, the visible effects range from serene to dramatic, with air quality improvements observed as restrictions ease in Delhi-NCR due to improved conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:50 IST
Visuals around Safdarjung Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati, in Assam, has been cloaked in a thin layer of fog, providing a picturesque start to the winter season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday saw temperatures dipping to a chilly 16°C, with a partly cloudy sky forecasted later in the day.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal stands partly obscured by morning fog, adding a mystical layer to its beauty as temperatures fall. Visitors are greeted with moody scenes as the chill invites tourists to experience the monument anew. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir report varied temperatures, with Gulmarg at -1.6°C and Pahalgam at -2°C.

Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury dropping to 8°C, coupled with visuals around Safdarjung Hospital. The IMD forecasts a further drop to 6°C by December 10. The city's average AQI improved to 'poor' from a worse category. The Supreme Court has relaxed GRAP restrictions, thanks to better air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

