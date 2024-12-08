Customs Seize Rs 26 Lakh Worth Foreign Currency at Indore Airport

In a significant bust at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, customs officials have confiscated foreign currency valued at approximately Rs 26 Lakh. According to official reports, the currency comprised denominations including US Dollars, New Zealand Dollars, Pounds, Rials, and Euro.

The passenger in question was intercepted on December 7, while preparing to fly to Sharjah via an Air India Express Flight. Acting on specific intelligence from CISF personnel, authorities conducted a search in the departure hall, which led to the discovery of the undeclared currency within the passenger's trolley bag.

The suspect failed to present documentation validating the origin of the foreign exchange, culminating in the seizure under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, alongside violations of related currency export-import regulations and customs laws. Currently, investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)