Embassy in Chaos: Iranian Diplomatic Tensions Flare in Damascus
Rebels, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), stormed Iran's embassy in Damascus following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Iranian diplomats vacated prior to the assault. The incident caused damage to property and raised concerns over the safety of Shi'ite shrines in Damascus, which were reportedly left undisturbed.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, rebels stormed Iran's embassy in Damascus, as reported by Iranian state TV. The attack comes following the capture of the Syrian capital and the subsequent fall of ally Bashar al-Assad.
The armed group, identified as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), targeted the embassy alongside nearby stores. Footage aired by Saudi Arabia's al-Arabiya channel showed that the assailants ransacked the premises, disrupting furniture and damaging windows.
Although Iranian diplomats evacuated before the storming, concerns persist over the sanctity of Shi'ite shrines in Damascus. HTS assured no disruption to the Sayeda Zeinab and Sayeda Ruqqaya shrines, important sites for Shi'ites worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
