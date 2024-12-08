Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2025 with Advanced Fire Safety Measures

Uttar Pradesh authorities take stringent precautions for Maha Kumbh 2025, deploying Lithium Battery Anti-Fire Cylinders to tackle potential fire hazards in electric vehicles. Key leaders emphasize vigilant policing and proactive measures to ensure public safety during the massive religious gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh police and fire safety department are on heightened alert, implementing robust measures to ensure the safety of the expected influx of devotees. A critical component of this effort is the deployment of Lithium Battery Anti-Fire Cylinders, tailored to mitigate fire risks associated with e-rickshaws, electric buses, and other wireless communication devices. This innovative technology is being introduced for the first time at the sacred congregation.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Fire Director General Avinash Chandra conducted a site visit to the Fire Service headquarters in the Maha Kumbh area, emphasizing the importance of stringent security protocols. Noting the prevalent usage of lithium batteries in electric vehicles, Chandra underscored the fire department's proactive stance. A demonstration by a South African ex-fireman highlighted the efficacy of this long-standing technology, which he personally developed, in extinguishing fires.

The fire safety initiative comes amid broader security preparations led by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed police units on the necessity of vigilant and community-friendly law enforcement. Stressing the critical role of officers in maintaining order during large-scale events, he urged continuous readiness against potential threats and negligence, stressing that even minor lapses can escalate into significant risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

