Western Disturbance to Bring Rain and Cold Wave in North India

A western disturbance over central Pakistan is poised to bring light, isolated rainfall to Punjab, Haryana, and the Delhi-NCR region over the upcoming two days, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The announcement comes with a forecast of an impending cold wave in northern India beginning December 9.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar informed ANI that temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to dip post-December 9. He noted that the western disturbance was active over central Pakistan and its environs, anticipating light to moderate rain in the Himalayas and light showers in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Kumar highlighted that a slight rise in temperature might be noticed in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on December 8 and 9. However, subsequent to December 9, a temperature decline is forecasted, with cold wave conditions predicted to start in Rajasthan before moving to Punjab and Haryana. The IMD release indicates these conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from December 9 to 14, and from December 11 in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD defines a cold wave as a notable temperature drop relative to the usual climatic values for an area. Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Delhi residents turned to night shelters amid adverse weather conditions, with shelters situated at key locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin Flyover.

Adding to the distress, Delhi's air quality worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging to the 'very poor' category, registering a level of 302 by 4 pm on Sunday.

Previously, on Thursday, the Supreme Court authorized the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ease GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to improved air quality, pulling back to GRAP Stage II. Nevertheless, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to be enforced across the region.

