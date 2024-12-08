Delayed Grain: Egypt's Russian Wheat Import Commences
Egypt has started loading the first batch of its 430,000 metric tonnes of Russian wheat purchase after a nearly three-month delay. The initial shipment of 63,000 tonnes is projected to arrive in Egypt before the end of 2024, according to informed sources.
This first dispatch, amounting to 63,000 tonnes, is slated to reach Egypt before the end of 2024, per the sources' information.
The protracted delay had sparked concerns over the stability of Egypt's grain supply, given its dependence on Russian wheat imports to meet domestic demands.
