Delayed Grain: Egypt's Russian Wheat Import Commences

Egypt has started loading the first batch of its 430,000 metric tonnes of Russian wheat purchase after a nearly three-month delay. The initial shipment of 63,000 tonnes is projected to arrive in Egypt before the end of 2024, according to informed sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:54 IST
The first shipment from Egypt's acquisition of 430,000 metric tonnes of Russian wheat finally commenced loading on Saturday after facing a delay of almost three months, according to sources familiar with the matter speaking to Reuters.

This first dispatch, amounting to 63,000 tonnes, is slated to reach Egypt before the end of 2024, per the sources' information.

The protracted delay had sparked concerns over the stability of Egypt's grain supply, given its dependence on Russian wheat imports to meet domestic demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

