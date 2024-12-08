Bank Brawl Escalates Over Tax Dispute in Ahmedabad

A public confrontation led to an arrest in Ahmedabad after a customer allegedly attacked a bank manager over tax-related grievances, according to local police reports.

The incident, which took place at the Union Bank of India's Vastrapur branch, was captured in a video that quickly gained viral attention, depicting heated exchanges and physical aggression.

The accused, identified as Jaimin Rawal, now faces multiple charges, including using obscene language and obstructing a public servant, after an argument over TDS deductions escalated into violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)