Bank Brawl Escalates Over Tax Dispute in Ahmedabad
A man was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly assaulting a bank manager over TDS issues on a fixed deposit. A viral video shows the altercation with a bank employee and another person. The accused faces charges under several sections, following a complaint from the bank manager.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:05 IST
A public confrontation led to an arrest in Ahmedabad after a customer allegedly attacked a bank manager over tax-related grievances, according to local police reports.
The incident, which took place at the Union Bank of India's Vastrapur branch, was captured in a video that quickly gained viral attention, depicting heated exchanges and physical aggression.
The accused, identified as Jaimin Rawal, now faces multiple charges, including using obscene language and obstructing a public servant, after an argument over TDS deductions escalated into violence.
