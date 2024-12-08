Maha Kumbh 2025: A Technological Leap in Spiritual Gathering

In a significant move to enhance the management and security of Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is implementing digital advancements. With the use of artificial intelligence and social media, the preparations for accommodating an estimated 45 crore devotees are underway, heralding a new era for the traditional gathering.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Prayagraj to review the facilities at Jhusi Railway Station and inspect the newly constructed Ganga Rail Bridge. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to his Gujarat counterpart, CM Bhupendra Patel, to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 inauguration, marking the significance of collaboration for this monumental event.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government declared the Maha Kumbh area as a new district to streamline operations for the event. Special emphasis has been placed on security measures with state police personnel urged to ensure vigilant policing, assuring a safe and spiritual experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)