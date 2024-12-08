Left Menu

IMD Forecasts Rain, Snow, and Cold Wave for Northern India

The India Meteorological Department predicts rain, thunderstorms, and snow for Himachal Pradesh, with light rain in Delhi-NCR and cold wave conditions set for Northern India starting December 9. A western disturbance over central Pakistan influences the weather changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:33 IST
Light rainfall, snowfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the coming three hours.

Specifically, the districts of Mandi, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Shimla, and Solan are expected to receive rain. Additionally, higher elevations in the Shimla and Mandi districts may experience snowfall within the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, Delhi received light rain earlier, with various parts such as Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park affected, due to a western disturbance over central Pakistan. IMD forecasts a cold wave in Northern India beginning December 9, impacting Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

