IMD Forecasts Rain, Snow, and Cold Wave for Northern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the coming three hours.

Specifically, the districts of Mandi, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Shimla, and Solan are expected to receive rain. Additionally, higher elevations in the Shimla and Mandi districts may experience snowfall within the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, Delhi received light rain earlier, with various parts such as Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park affected, due to a western disturbance over central Pakistan. IMD forecasts a cold wave in Northern India beginning December 9, impacting Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)