Protestors Demand Action as Tensions Simmer Over Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

A silent protest march in Aligarh highlights rising tensions over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Protestors demand action from both the Bangladeshi and Indian governments to ensure safety and justice for Hindus facing persecution. The march culminated with burning an effigy of Bangladesh's interim government advisor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:18 IST
Protestors Demand Action as Tensions Simmer Over Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh
Visuals from the protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 'silent' protest march commenced from SMB College on Ramghat Road, Aligarh, culminating at the Centre Point crossing, as Karni Sena and Hindu Mahasabha activists call for action against violence in Bangladesh.

Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, the All India Karni Sena State President, urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of its Hindu citizens, condemning past atrocities. Chauhan emphasized mourning the Hindu victims.

Ashok Pandey, Hindu Mahasabha's National Spokesperson, remarked on the march's significance in addressing temple desecrations in Bangladesh. The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and recent attacks on Hindu temples have intensified protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

