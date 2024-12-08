Protestors Demand Action as Tensions Simmer Over Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

A 'silent' protest march commenced from SMB College on Ramghat Road, Aligarh, culminating at the Centre Point crossing, as Karni Sena and Hindu Mahasabha activists call for action against violence in Bangladesh.

Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, the All India Karni Sena State President, urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of its Hindu citizens, condemning past atrocities. Chauhan emphasized mourning the Hindu victims.

Ashok Pandey, Hindu Mahasabha's National Spokesperson, remarked on the march's significance in addressing temple desecrations in Bangladesh. The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and recent attacks on Hindu temples have intensified protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)