Inferno Erupts at Pune Scrap Godown
A massive fire ignited at a scrap godown in Chikhali, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, with six fire engines on-site battling the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and the cause remains unknown. A similar fire occurred in Shinde Nagar, Pune, a day prior, which was successfully controlled.
A massive blaze engulfed a scrap godown in the Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on Monday, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Six fire engines have been dispatched to the scene, working diligently to extinguish the flames.
No casualties have been reported in the incident, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials remain on alert as they continue to assess the situation and prevent any potential hazards.
On the previous day, a fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar in the Bavdhan area of Pune. Swift action by fire department personnel, deploying six fire tenders, led to the quick containment of the blaze, ensuring no significant damage or injuries. (ANI)
