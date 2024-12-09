Inferno Erupts at Pune Scrap Godown

A massive blaze engulfed a scrap godown in the Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on Monday, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Six fire engines have been dispatched to the scene, working diligently to extinguish the flames.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials remain on alert as they continue to assess the situation and prevent any potential hazards.

On the previous day, a fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar in the Bavdhan area of Pune. Swift action by fire department personnel, deploying six fire tenders, led to the quick containment of the blaze, ensuring no significant damage or injuries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)