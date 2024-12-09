Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: A Hub for Global Investment and Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, highlighting Rajasthan's growth potential and appealing to investors in tourism and manufacturing. He praised the state's resources and discussed the ‘Make in India’ initiative, inviting exploration of Rajasthan's diverse sectors for development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur on Monday, an event that runs from December 9 to 11. During his address, Modi emphasized Rajasthan's transformation as a reliable, receptive, and progressive state that is refining itself strategically.

Modi lauded Rajasthan's Chief Minister for making commendable efforts to unlock the state's potential. He highlighted the state's rich resources, including its infrastructure in roads and railways, which render it an attractive space for investment. Modi remarked on India's booming tourism sector post-Covid-19, noting schemes particularly beneficial to Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister endorsed the 'Wed in India' scheme, underscoring Rajasthan's leading position in the national tourism sector. He also spotlighted the Make in India initiative, focusing on low-cost manufacturing, with Rajasthan exporting goods worth approximately Rs 84,000 crore. Modi encouraged investors to explore Rajasthan's expanding manufacturing sector, bolstered by the MSME policy.

Modi concluded by inviting people to experience Rajasthan, advocating for the state's potential across various sectors, from tourism to manufacturing, food, and culture. He stressed Rajasthan's capacity to set new development benchmarks.

