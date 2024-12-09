Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly's New Government Kicks Off Special Session

The sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's special session commenced with key agendas including the swearing-in of MLAs and the Speaker's election. Finance Minister Kishore highlighted economic discussions, while BJP leaders emphasized safeguarding democracy. Leaders from various parties expressed commitment to the democratic process and addressed responsibilities and expectations from the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:17 IST
Hemant Sorenin Jharkhand Assembly.(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly convened its special session on Monday, signifying the commencement of the newly formed state government. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore announced that the four-day Vidhan Sabha session would cover crucial state matters.

The session, scheduled from December 9 to 12, will open with the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected MLAs, offering the oath in 20 languages. The election of the Speaker for the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly also stands as a top priority, according to Kishore. The assembly will further engage in discussions on the Governor's address and the second supplementary budget, while also confronting opposition claims.

Prominent political figures, including BJP state leader Babulal Marandi, emphasized the opposition's role in democracy defense. Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren, alongside his spouse, marked his attendance following his reappointment. New participant Jairam Kumar Mahato pledged to uphold public trust, and ministers like Shilpi Neha Tirkey and Purnima Das acknowledged their responsibilities. Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari stated Ravindra Mahato's expected election as Assembly Speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

