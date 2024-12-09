European Shares Rally Amid Chinese Stimulus Hopes

European shares approached six-week highs on Monday, buoyed by strength in mining and luxury stocks as signs of renewed stimulus emerged from China. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% by 1000 GMT, setting the stage for an eighth consecutive session of gains.

China announced plans to adopt a 'loosely' geared monetary policy next year to bolster its flagging economy, marking the first such policy relaxation since 2010. European miners with exposure to China jumped 2.8%, while luxury giants LVMH and Richemont each saw increases exceeding 2%. In contrast, the German DAX slipped 0.1% after briefly touching record highs.

Energy stocks rose 1.2% alongside oil prices, responding to instability in Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's ouster. However, Europe's aerospace and defense index fell by 1%, hitting a one-week low. Economists warned of potential challenges ahead despite the current market optimism, pointing to upcoming U.S. inflation data as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

