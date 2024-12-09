Left Menu

Awaiting Power: The Future of Hydroelectric and Solar Projects

In India, 26 hydroelectric and 5 pumped storage projects, amounting to 25,234 MW, remain unconstructed. Projects over Rs 1,000 crore need Central Electricity Authority's approval. Additionally, Rs 4,281 crore has been allocated for electrifying households under PM-JANMAN and New Solar Power schemes to enhance off-grid solutions.

Updated: 09-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:32 IST
India is yet to commence construction on 26 hydroelectric and 5 pumped storage projects, together totaling 25,234 MW. This was reported in a Parliament session on Monday.

According to a response presented in the Rajya Sabha, while power plant setup is a delicensed process, projects requiring over Rs 1,000 crore must have Central Electricity Authority (CEA) approval under the Electricity Act 2003.

Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik mentioned that projects with a collective capacity of 19,214 MW for HEPs and 6,020 MW for PSPs have CEA approval but are not yet underway. In another statement, electrification projects worth Rs 4,281 crore have been approved under PM-JANMAN and tribal electrification, with an additional Rs 49 crore sanctioned for off-grid solar solutions in 9,863 homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

