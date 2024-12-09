Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Minority Attacks in Bangladesh: Calls for Indian Intervention

Trinamool Congress Party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay criticized India's central government for ignoring attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. He expressed hope for productive talks during Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Dhaka. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders urge India to support Bangladesh in addressing both economic issues and religious violence.

Updated: 09-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:15 IST
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has voiced strong criticism against the Indian government, accusing it of failing to address the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh. In Parliament, Bandyopadhyay has repeatedly urged a discussion on the attacks, demanding a response from the Foreign Minister. He remains hopeful about the discussions between the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bangladeshi counterpart.

Meanwhile, Sukanta Majumdar, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal and a Union Minister, has underscored the urgency of preventing further atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Majumdar emphasized the need for India's support to help Bangladesh surmount its economic difficulties and enhance stability in the region.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to the neighboring nation sees crucial talks scheduled with top Bangladeshi officials, with rising violence against minorities high on the agenda. Recent arson attacks on Hindu temples and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das have fueled tensions, with India urging Bangladesh to ensure a fair legal process. The developments come as Bangladesh struggles with economic challenges and increasing reports of sectarian violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

