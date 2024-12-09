Supreme Court Sets 2025 Date for Krishna Janmabhoomi Case

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear arguments in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah case in January 2025. A hearing was scheduled after a bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, briefly addressed the matter post-winter recess.

The case, which has seen multiple petitions arise from Mathura, centers around a contentious site claimed by both the Shahi Masjid Idgah and Hindu devotees, who argue it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. One key petitioner, the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, contests an Allahabad High Court ruling that dismissed their objections to 15 lawsuits initiated by the Hindu claimants.

The mosque committee's challenge to the August 1 High Court decision focused on procedural grounds under the Civil Procedure Code, arguing that the lawsuits should be discarded under Order VII Rule 11 due to several legal bars. The High Court had previously refused to entertain these applications, leading to accusations of improperly merging disparate suit pleadings into a single judgment.

