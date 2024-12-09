Congress Accuses Government of Stifling Opposition in Parliament

In a heated winter session of Parliament marked by persistent disruptions, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the central government of silencing opposition voices. Tagore alleges that the administration isn't interested in fostering debate, revealing deepening tensions between ruling and opposition parties.

Despite opposition efforts to ensure the functioning of the House, proceedings have been disrupted three days consecutively. Tagore criticized the government, claiming it is purposefully stalling parliamentary discussions. He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief appearance in the House over the past 11 days was disappointing.

Adding to the critique, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting the government's reluctance to engage in dialogue. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed for members to uphold the sanctity of Parliament, underlining the importance of constructive debate during this historic legislative period.

