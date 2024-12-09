Innovative Minds: Modi to Engage with Young Innovators at Smart India Hackathon 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with a new wave of young innovators as he participates in the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2024 on Wednesday through video conferencing. More than 1300 student teams are poised to take part in this significant event, which will see the Prime Minister addressing the gathering, according to a press statement issued on Monday.

The 7th edition of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) kicks off on December 11 at 51 nodal centers nationwide. This intensive program includes a frantic 36-hour Software Edition and a Hardware Edition running from December 11 to 15. As in previous years, participants will tackle real-world problem statements sourced from Ministries, departments, and industries, as well as present their own ideas in the Student Innovation Category across 17 nationally significant themes.

This year's innovative challenges encompass a diverse array of topics, such as ISRO's 'Enhancing Images of Darker Regions on the Moon', a 'Ganga Water Quality Monitoring system' using advanced technologies presented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Ministry of AYUSH's 'Smart Yoga Mat integrated with AI'. With submissions from 54 Ministries and a 150% surge in internal hackathons, SIH 2024 has seen unprecedented growth, marking it as the largest edition thus far.

With a staggering 86,000 teams participating at the institute level and approximately 49,000 advancing to the national stage, the event signifies a monumental leap in collaborative innovation, involving teams of 6 students and 2 mentors each. This illustrates a remarkable growth as compared to SIH 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)