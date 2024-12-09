Left Menu

Nuclear Realities: Survivor's Message to Putin

A 92-year-old Nagasaki atomic bombing survivor criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin's understanding of nuclear weapons' destructive nature. Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atomic bombing survivors, receives the Nobel Peace Prize for advocating a nuclear-free world, emphasizing the lingering scars of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:10 IST
Nuclear Realities: Survivor's Message to Putin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 92-year-old survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing has expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin lacks a true understanding of the destructive power of nuclear weapons. This statement comes ahead of Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese survivors' group, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Terumi Tanaka addressed threats from Putin and other Russian officials about potential nuclear weapon use, as the conflict in Ukraine approaches its third year. The Nobel prize honors Nihon Hidankyo for their efforts in pushing for a nuclear-weapon-free world.

As part of the Nobel ceremony, a 30-member delegation, including other survivors from the bombings, will attend. Despite the crowd-funding success, the effort underscores the survivors' advancing age and enduring scars, reminding us of the 210,000 lives lost due to the 1945 bombings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024