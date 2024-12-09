Nuclear Realities: Survivor's Message to Putin

A 92-year-old survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing has expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin lacks a true understanding of the destructive power of nuclear weapons. This statement comes ahead of Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese survivors' group, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Terumi Tanaka addressed threats from Putin and other Russian officials about potential nuclear weapon use, as the conflict in Ukraine approaches its third year. The Nobel prize honors Nihon Hidankyo for their efforts in pushing for a nuclear-weapon-free world.

As part of the Nobel ceremony, a 30-member delegation, including other survivors from the bombings, will attend. Despite the crowd-funding success, the effort underscores the survivors' advancing age and enduring scars, reminding us of the 210,000 lives lost due to the 1945 bombings.

