Congress MPs called for Crucial Strategy Meeting Amid Parliament Tensions
The Congress party has summoned its Lok Sabha members for a vital meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, while the INDIA bloc considers a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar. Amidst Parliament disruptions and protests, the winter session remains contentious, highlighting significant national discussions in progress.
The opposition Congress party has scheduled a pivotal meeting with all its Lok Sabha MPs set for 9:30 AM on Tuesday in New Delhi's Parliament Annexe. The meeting will be led by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
According to insider sources, the INDIA bloc parties are preparing to propose a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing alleged partisan actions in the chamber. The motion will be introduced under Article 67(B) of the Constitution, sources revealed.
On Monday, Dhankhar convened a meeting with the leader of the upper house and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha. During the session, he emphasized the importance of maintaining robust parliamentary conduct, urging members to uphold their constitutional oath to protect national integrity against divisive elements.
Earlier in the day, leading opposition members, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest regarding the Adani Group issue inside the Parliament premises. Notably absent were members from the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, along with NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule.
Simultaneously, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until Tuesday amidst disruptions over national issues, reflecting ongoing tensions in the winter session, slated to continue until December 20.
