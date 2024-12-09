Prayers for Peace: Addressing Atrocities in Bangladesh
Members of the Muslim community, led by Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, offered prayers for the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Alleging that ISI and Jamaat-e-Islami are conspiring against them, Shams criticized the ongoing religious violence and expressed hope that divine intervention will protect the oppressed.
In a powerful demonstration of interfaith solidarity, members of the Muslim community, led by Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, convened on Monday at Piran Kaliyar Sharif. They offered a 'chaadar' and prayers for an end to the alleged atrocities faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Identifying a nefarious conspiracy by ISI and Jamaat-e-Islami, Shams highlighted the disheartening situation in Bangladesh, where religious hatred is rampant, temples are being razed, and safety for women is increasingly precarious. He pointed to the abolition of democracy as part of a broader scheme against minority communities.
Citing the Quran, Shams reminded attendees of a divine promise that God stands with the oppressed. He cautioned that the cries of the oppressed never go unheard, expressing his belief that justice will prevail for those suffering in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
