Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Biden and King Abdullah on Syria

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing situation in Syria with Jordan's King Abdullah. The conversation underscores the continuous U.S. engagement with regional leaders about Middle Eastern conflicts, aiming to seek solutions and foster stability. The White House underscored the importance of these discussions for regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:51 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Biden and King Abdullah on Syria
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in a substantive conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, focusing on the volatile and evolving situation in Syria, as reported by a White House spokesperson.

The dialog highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to address Middle Eastern conflicts, emphasizing the nation's commitment to seeking effective solutions alongside regional allies.

This engagement with King Abdullah is part of a broader strategy to ensure regional stability and peace, reaffirming U.S. diplomatic priorities in navigating the complexities of the Syrian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024