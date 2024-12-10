Diplomatic Dialogue: Biden and King Abdullah on Syria

U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in a substantive conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, focusing on the volatile and evolving situation in Syria, as reported by a White House spokesperson.

The dialog highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to address Middle Eastern conflicts, emphasizing the nation's commitment to seeking effective solutions alongside regional allies.

This engagement with King Abdullah is part of a broader strategy to ensure regional stability and peace, reaffirming U.S. diplomatic priorities in navigating the complexities of the Syrian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)